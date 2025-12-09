Health officials are warning people not to eat certain Wegmans Deluxe Unsalted Mixed Nut products that may be contaminated with Salmonella, a bacteria that can cause serious food poisoning.

The recall was announced by Mellace Family Brands California, Inc., a company based in Warren, Ohio.

No illnesses were reported. The issue was discovered after routine testing by their supplier found Salmonella contamination in the raw pistachios that were used in Wegmans Deluxe Mixed Nuts.

The recall involves the following items:

Wegmans Deluxe Mixed Nuts Unsalted 34 oz (964 grams) packaged in a plastic tub UPC 077890421314 Lot Code: 58041 BEST BY: JUL 28, 2026

Wegmans Deluxe Mixed Nuts Unsalted 11.5 oz (326 grams) packaged in a plastic bag UPC 077890421352 Lot code: 58171 BEST BY: AUG 10, 2026



They were sold from November 3 through December 1 at Wegmans in Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Washington D.C.

Wegmans is urging customers who purchased these products to return them to the service desk for a full refund.

Source: Mellace Family Brands California, Inc. Recalls Wegmans Deluxe Mixed Nuts Unsalted, 34 oz and 11.5 oz Packages Because Of Possible Health Risk