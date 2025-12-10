Vega Farms in Dixon, California has announced a recall for eggs that may be contaminated with Salmonella, according to the California Department of Health.

No illnesses were reported as of December 5, 2025. Vega Farms said the Salmonella issue was not found on the eggs themselves, but on processing equipment, which poses a cross-contamination risk.

The recall involves about 1,515 dozen eggs, including 12-count cartons and bulk 30-count flats of eggs.

The recalled egg cartons are labeled with Handler Code 2136, sell-by dates of December 22 and earlier, and Julian dates of 328 or earlier.

Vega Farms is a local producer that only sells eggs within 25 miles of the farm. The eggs were mainly distributed at stores, restaurants, and farmers markets in the neighboring cities of Sacramento and Davis.

Health officials also provided photos of the labels.

Vega Farms said it has removed products from stores, and is asking any customers who bought the affected eggs to return them to the place of purchase, or throw them away.

Source: Northern California farm issues egg recall due to possible salmonella contamination