Little Partners has recalled about 9,780 folding learning towers for kids that were sold at Walmart stores and online.

The problem is that the platform inside the tower can collapse. There were 14 reports of the folding towers collapsing, including one report of a child who fell and suffered bruises.

According to the recall website:

“The threaded metal inserts that are inside the crossbar could become dislodged causing the platform inside the tower to collapse, posing a fall hazard to young children.”

The recall involves the Grow ‘N Stow Folding Learning Tower, which is a children’s step-stool product that is also known as a “toddler tower” or “kitchen tower.” The product is advertised to elevate children up to counter-height so they can help parents in the kitchen or use the sink.

Little Partners is urging parents and caregivers to immediately stop using Grow ‘N Stow Folding Learning Towers with Model LP01711 and date codes (in YYYYMM format) from 202409 to 202501.

They were sold at Walmart stores nationwide and online at Walmart.com, Amazon.com, Etsy.com, and other website from December 2024 through September 2025 for about $100.

Instead of a refund, Little Partners is offering a free repair kit with a new crossbar with pin-tabs and installation instructions. To register, visit https://littlepartners.com/pages/product-recalls

