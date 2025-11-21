On November 20, Spartan Mowers and UTVs issued a Safety Recall for hundreds of riding lawn mowers that can bounce unexpectedly and cause drivers to lose control or crash.

The recall involves about 650 riding lawn mowers from the 2025 model-year, including the Spartan SRT-XD and KGX-XD zero radius turn (“ZRT”) mowers.

In the recall, Spartan said it received 15 reports of the mower bouncing unexpectedly. One driver suffered scrapes and bruises.

Spartan warned that the mower can bounce unexpectedly if the steering arm has been installed incorrectly:

“The riding mower’s steering arm dampers can be installed incorrectly, which can result in an unexpected bouncing motion and loss of operator control, posing a crash hazard.”

Spartan is urging customers to immediately stop using their mowers and check the serial number and model number.

The recall involves mowers with model numbers RSKXD161994VO, RSKXD172994VO, RSSXD161994VO, RSSXD161999KE, RSSXD172994VO and RSSXD172999KE in a limited serial range.

The serial numbers on the affected mowers include:

The serial number range for affected Spartan SRT-XD mowers is 417930476 to 420130746

mowers is The serial number range for affected Spartan KGZ-XD mowers is 417930476 to 420130746

They were sold at authorized Spartan dealers nationwide from February 2025 through October 2025 for about $16,400 to $19,700.

For more information, visit the recall website at https://joinspartannation.com/recall-information/spartan-srt-xd-and-kgz-xd-damper-recall.

Spartan is offering a free inspection and repair. To locate an authorized dealer, visit the Spartan Dealer Locator website.

Source: Spartan Mowers and UTVs Recalls Riding Mowers Due to Crash Hazard