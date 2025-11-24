Yet another baby lounger that was sold on Amazon has been linked to the tragic, preventable death of an innocent newborn baby.

The latest in a long string of recalls for baby loungers sold on Amazon involves Fasando-brand baby loungers, which were linked to the death of a 2-month-old baby girl in 2025.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) Safety Warning:

“A two-month-old was reportedly found unresponsive after being placed to sleep in a Fasando-branded baby lounger on top of an adult bed.”

No recall was announced because the manufacturer, a company in China doing business as Fasando on Amazon.com, “has not agreed to recall these baby loungers or offer a remedy to consumers.”

The CPSC said that about 6,200 baby loungers were sold online at Amazon.com by Fasando from August 2024 through July 2025 for about $35. The baby loungers may have been sold on other websites.

Customers are urged to stop using all Fasando Baby Loungers, but Amazon has not provided its own warnings to parents or caregivers.

CPSC said it “continues to advise firms to stop sale of non-compliant infant sleep products regardless of the date of manufacture.”

Amazon is a top seller of baby loungers. The products are advertised for supervised use, not sleep, but photos provided in customer reviews overwhelmingly show babies sleeping in the loungers.

CPSC said parents should “immediately stop using the baby loungers, remove the foam padding, cut the cover in half and dispose of the cover and padding. Do not sell or give away these hazardous baby loungers.”

Source: CPSC Warns Consumers to Immediately Stop Using Fasando Baby Loungers Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fall and Entrapment Hazards; Violates Mandatory Standard for Infant Sleep Products; Infant Death Reported