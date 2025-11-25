The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers to immediately stop using BLONGKY Portable Electric Car Kettles that were sold on Amazon and Walmart.

There were 11 reports of incidents when consumers opened the lid on the car kettle and it spewed hot liquid or steam, or the lid failed to remain locked and the kettle spilled extremely hot liquids onto people.

There were 9 reports of people who suffered 2nd-degree burn injures from BLONGKY Portable Electric Car Kettles, according to the CPSC:

“The car kettles can unexpectedly spew steam or hot water when opened by a consumer and can also burn consumers when the lid mechanism fails and the top unexpectedly opens.”

Unfortunately for consumers, BLONGKY was “unresponsive to CPSC requests for a recall or information about this product,” so there is currently no option for a refund or other remedy.

Instead, safety officials are urging people to stop using the defective car kettles and dispose of them following local hazardous waste laws.

Source: CPSC Warns Consumers to Immediately Stop Using Portable Electric Car Kettles Due to Risk of Serious Burn Injury; Distributed by BLONGKY