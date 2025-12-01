After reports of 16 people who were injured or burned, Walmart has announced a recall for about 201,000 camping stoves that can explode or catch on fire.

The recall involves the Ozark Trail Tabletop 1-Burner Butane Camping Stove (Model BG2247A1).

The stoves were sold exclusively at Walmart stores nationwide and online at Walmart.com from March 2023 through October 2025.

The manufacturer, China Window Industry Co., of Taiwan, reported 26 incidents of the camping stoves exploding or catching on fire, and 16 reports of people who suffered injuries, such as 2nd-degree burns.

Consumers are warned to immediately stop using the recalled camping stoves and return them to any Walmart store for a full refund. The stoves sold for between $8 and $45.

You can identify the stoves by finding the model number BG2247A1 on a gray label inside the fuel compartment. The camping stoves are dark green with an orange “Ozark Trail” logo printed on the front.

For more information, visit the Walmart recall website at corporate.walmart.com/recalls.

Source: Ozark Trail Tabletop 1-Burner Butane Camping Stoves Recalled Due to Serious Burn and Fire Hazards; Imported and Sold by Walmart; Manufactured by China Window Industry Co.