The FDA has announced a recall for about 41,000 bottles of nasal spray that were sold at Walgreens stores nationwide.

The recall involves Walgreens Saline Nasal Spray with Xylitol, sold in 1.5-oz. (45 mL) bottles, and distributed by Walgreens Co.

The recall involves products with Lot 71409 and Expiration Date 02/28/2027; as well as Lot 71861 and Expiration Date 08/31/2027.

The reason for the recall was described as “Microbial contamination of a non-sterile product – microorganism found to be pseudomonas lactis,” according to the Class II recall.

Pseudomonas lactis is a bacteria that has been found in raw milk, dairy products, water sources, and chicken feces. It can spread through contact with contaminated surfaces, hands, or equipment.

The infection is most likely to be serious in people with vulnerable immune systems, young children, and frail or elderly adults.

The infection usually responds to antibiotics, but Pseudomonas can be antibiotic-resistant, which increases the risk of life-threatening complications, hospitalization, long-term side effects, or even death.

