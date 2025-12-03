Safety officials are warning that Rad Power e-bike batteries can explode or catch on fire at any time, even when they are not charging or being used, which poses a risk of serious injury or death.

Rad Power Bikes, an e-bike company in Seattle, refused to recall the batteries because offering new batteries or refunds to all customers would “immediately put Rad out of business,” the company said.

So instead of a recall, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has issued this Safety Warning:

“The hazardous batteries can unexpectedly ignite and explode, posing a fire hazard to consumers, especially when the battery or the harness has been exposed to water and debris. CPSC is aware of 31 reports of fire, including 12 reports of property damage totaling approximately $734,500.”

The defective batteries have Model RP-1304 and Model HL-RP-S1304. They were sold with most Rad Power E-Bikes, such as:

RadWagon 4

RadCity HS 4

RadRover High Step 5

RadCity Step Thru 3

RadRover Step Thru 1

RadRunner 2

RadRunner 1

RadRunner Plus

RadExpand 5

The CPSC also specifically warned that the batteries can explode or catch on fire unexpectedly, even when they are not charging, not being used, and the battery is in storage. This is a serious fire hazard.

Consumers are being urged to immediately stop using the affected Rad Power e-bike batteries and dispose of them according to local procedures for hazardous waste. Do not throw them in the trash can.

Source: CPSC Warns Consumers to Immediately Stop Using Batteries for E-Bikes from Rad Power Bikes Due to Fire Hazard; Risk of Serious Injury or Death