Costco has announced a recall for about 941,400 bottles of wine because the bottles can break or shatter, which poses a laceration hazard.

There were 10 reports of the bottles shattering of breaking, including one person who suffered a laceration injury (cut).

This is what consumers should check for:

Kirkland Signature Valdobbiadene Prosecco DOCG

Product of Italy

UPC: 196633883742

Costco Item Number: 1879870

The wine bottles have green-tinted glass, with purple foil sealed over the top, and a purple label with the “Kirkland Signature” logo, and an image of a grape vine.

Each bottle cost about $8. They were sold from April 2025 through August 2025 at Costco stores in Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.

The wine was imported from Italy by F&F Fine Wines International, a Miami-based company doing business in the U.S. as Ethica Wines.

Ethica Wines is urging customers to immediately stop using the recalled bottles. Do not attempt to open them.

You can throw out the bottles in your household trash and contact Ethica Wines for instructions on how to get a full refund from Costco.

Source: F&F Fine Wines Recalls Kirkland Signature Valdobbiadene Prosecco DOCG Bottles sold by Costco Due to Laceration Hazard