Peloton has issued yet another recall for about 833,000 original Peloton Bike+ (Model PL02) because the seat posts can break off, resulting in falls and injuries ﻿to the user.

There were 3 reports of the seat posts breaking and detaching from the bike during use, including 2 people who fell and suffered injuries.

The recalled bikes were sold at Peloton and Dick’s Sporting Goods stores nationwide from January 2020 through April 2025.

This is the second time Peloton has had to recall its exercise bikes due to problems with the seat post.

Back in May 2023, Peloton recalled all 2.2 million base Peloton Bike model sold since January 2018 after 35 reports of the seat posts breaking, with 13 reports of injuries such as a wrist fracture, cuts, and bruises.

Peloton has been plagued by recalls in recent years, including a controversial saga in which the company fought against a recall for the Tread+ treadmill after a child was killed and 70 people were injured.

After backtracking and agreeing to recall the treadmills, Peloton CEO John Foley apologized and said: “Peloton made a mistake.”

The company is now urging owners of the Peloton Original Series Bike+ (Model PL02) to contact Peloton to order a free replacement seat post, which users must install themselves.

For more information, visit Peloton Support or click here to order a new seat post.

Source: Peloton Recalls Original Series Bike+ Exercise Bikes Due to Fall and Injury Hazards