Moonlight has announced a major recall for white and yellow peaches that may be contaminated with Listeria.

No illnesses were reported, but Moonlight Companies said Listeria monocytogenes was found in the packing facility environment.

The recall involves Moonlight Yellow Peaches, Moonlight White Peaches, Moonlight Peppermint Peaches, and Kroger Yellow Peaches that were sold at many different grocery stores.

The recalled peaches were sold in grocery stores nationwide between September 16, 2025 and October 29, 2025.

They were sold in multi-packs or as individual pieces of fruit with PLU Sticker 4401 or 4044.

The recall does NOT include peaches with PLU stickers and the words “Washington” and/or “Organic.”

The products were sold at Costco, Trader Joe’s, Food Lion, Target, Walmart and Sam’s Club and other stores.

The peach recall also affects Kroger, including bagged peaches and two brands of peach salsa. These products were sold at Kroger and other grocery stores that are owned by the same company, such as Mariano’s, Pick n Save, Metro Market, Dillons, Baker’s, Gerbes, King Soopers, City Market, Fry’s, Fred Meyer, Fry’s, and Smith’s.

Listeria can cause a serious and sometimes deadly infection called listeriosis. The risk is highest for children, frail or elderly people, pregnant women, and others with weakened immune systems.

The symptoms may include a high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. Pregnant women may suffer a premature delivery, miscarriage, stillbirth, or infection of the newborn.

Source: Moonlight Companies Voluntarily Recalls California-Grown Conventional Yellow and White Peaches Because of Possible Health Risk