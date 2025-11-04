Six deaths have been reported in an expanding outbreak of Listeria that is linked to pre-made pasta meals, according to an update from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Health officials also reported 7 new illnesses since the last update back in September, bringing the total to 27 cases in 18 states. One pregnant woman who got sick also suffered a fetal loss.

However, the true number of illnesses is likely much higher, and people may have gotten sick in other states, according to the CDC.

The most recent illness began on October 16, 2025. The case count may grow as more people develop symptoms, seek medical care, and receive lab test results confirming the infection.

Unlike most types of food poisoning, infections with Listeria can take up to 10 weeks to produce symptoms. These symptoms may only appear after the bacteria has spread beyond the digestive system to other parts of the body, such as the bloodstream or nervous system.

Pre-made pasta meals were originally linked to deadly illnesses back in June 2025, when 3 deaths were linked to Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo meals sold at Walmart and Kroger stores nationwide.

Then in early October 2025, the outbreak expanded after the same strain of Listeria was found in a variety of prepared pasta meals containing pre-cooked pasta ingredients from Nate’s Fine Foods, including several “heat-and-eat” meal trays and pasta salads.

The recalls have steadily expanded to include products that were sold at Trader Joe’s, Walmart, Kroger, Albertsons, Sprouts, Giant Eagle, and more. For an overview of recalls related to this outbreak, visit the FDA Outbreak Investigation.

The FDA said they are “working to get information on whether sick people ate recalled food or if additional foods may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.”

In the meantime, consumers should double-check their refrigerators and freezers for the recalled products, and avoid eating any of the recalled foods containing pre-cooked pasta ingredients.

Source: Investigation Update: Prepared Meals Outbreak, October 2025