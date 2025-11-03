The FDA is warning consumers about an outbreak of Salmonella that has been linked to moringa leaf powder dietary supplements.

Health officials have confirmed 11 illnesses in this outbreak, according to the CDC Outbreak Advisory. The illnesses were reported in 7 states since May 2025.

As a result of the investigation, all Member’s Mark® Super Greens dietary supplement powder from Sam’s Club has been recalled.

The FDA provided a images of the product, which is a powdered dietary supplement that is typically used to make green smoothies.

The FDA also explained that “a single lot of organic moringa leaf powder (lot code VFD/ORG/MORP/L/24 with the best by date (BBD) of November 2027) from Vallon Farm Direct of India can explain all illnesses included in the traceback investigation.”

This same lot of moringa powder was also supplied to other U.S. distributors, so it is possible that additional products will be recalled.

Health officials interviewed 9 people who got sick in this outbreak. Six of them reported eating Member’s Mark Super Greens Powder, and 3 reported consuming other products containing moringa leaf powder.

Anyone who ate products containing moringa leaf powder should call a healthcare provider if you have any severe symptoms of Salmonella, such as:

Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F

Diarrhea for more than 3 days that is not improving

Bloody diarrhea

So much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down

Signs of dehydration, such as: Not peeing much Dry mouth and throat Feeling Dizzy when standing up



