Pacific International Marketing has announced a recall for bulk-size cases of Italian Parsley that were shipped to wholesalers after a sample of parsley tested positive for Salmonella contamination.

The recall involves 474 cases of bulk Italian Parsley that were shipped to Arizona, California, Florida, Minnesota, Michigan, Georgia, Ohio, and Nevada between September 22 and September 25, 2025.

No illnesses were reported, but Pacific said it was “recently notified that a sample taken on October 6 tested positive.”

The expiration date of the parsley is 18 days from harvest (October 10) so the fresh product should no longer be available directly to consumers unless it has been frozen.

The recalled bulk parsley was sold in cases of 30 or 60 bunches with a twist-tie that is labeled with UPC 40695 80125.

The recall also includes cases containing 24-count parsley punches with a twist-tie in bags labeled with UPC 40695 80120.

Infections with Salmonella typically appear 12 to 72 hours after eating contaminated food and persist for 4 to 7 days. The symptoms may include fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

There is a potential risk of severe complications, especially in young children, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems.

Pacific is investigating the problem and urging consumers or businesses who purchased the recalled product to discard it, or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Source: Pacific International Marketing Recalls Fresh Italian Parsley Because of Possible Health Risk