Milwaukee Tools has announced a recall for more than 100,000 chainsaws after a person suffered a finger laceration when the chain brake failed.

The recall involves battery-operated Milwaukee Tool® M18 FUEL Top Handle Chainsaws with either a 12″ or 14″ bar, intended to be used with Milwaukee’s M18 batteries.

There were 2 reports of the chain brake failing to activate, including one person who suffered an injury involving a lacerated finger.

The recalled chainsaws were sold from March 2023 through September 2024 in Home Depot, other home improvement stores, online at www.homedepot.com, and other distribution partners.

About 90,860 of the chainsaws were sold in the U.S., plus another 7,500 sold in Canada. No injuries were reported by Health Canada.

Consumers should immediately stop using the chainsaws and contact Milwaukee Electric Tool Corporation for a free repair.

You can visit https://service.milwaukeetool.com/support/eservice for information on how to return your product to Milwaukee Tools, where factory-trained technicians will repair your tool and send it back.

Source: Milwaukee Tool Recalls M18 FUEL 14″ and 12″ Top Handle Chainsaws Due to Laceration Hazard