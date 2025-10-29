The Maine Office of Cannabis Policy (OCP) has announced a recall for cannabis vape cartridges that tested positive for unsafe levels of a pesticide that can cause health issues.

The recall was the result of an investigation into a complaint from a consumer who experienced an “adverse health reaction.” Test results showed unsafe levels of a pesticide called Chlorfenapyr.

Inhaling cannabis containing unsafe levels of Chlorfenapyr can lead to high fever, sweating, nausea, vomiting, and/or altered mental status.

“If you are experiencing symptoms or any adverse reactions, contact a healthcare provider immediately or dial 911 if there is a medical emergency.”

The recall involves Yani Cannabis Vape Cartridges in the “Watermelon Chimera” strain. They were produced by NorCO Outdoor Cannabis.

The recalled cartridges were sold at 21 adult-use recreational cannabis stores in Maine between July 10 and October 16, 2025. The products include both 0.5-gram and 1-gram live resin vape cartridges with Batch Number 1A40D0300006145000011115.

Health officials are urging anyone who purchased this product to check your package for the batch number above. If the numbers match, dispose of the product or return it to the retailer.

Source: Maine Office of Cannabis Policy Issues Health and Safety Recall for Adult Use Vape Cartridges Produced by NorCO Outdoor Cannabis