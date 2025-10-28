Neutrogena has announced a voluntary recall for makeup-remover wipes that may be contaminated with bacteria.

The Class II recall involves Neutrogena® Makeup Remover Ultra-Soft Cleansing Towelettes (25-count) with Lot Code 1835U6325A.

About 1,312 cases of the recalled wipes were distributed in Texas, South Carolina, Georgia, and Florida.

No infections were reported, but Neutrogena said that “during an internal investigation, the firm discovered that the product test positive for Pluralibacter gergoviae.”

People who use wipes that are contaminated with Pluralibacter gergoviae may develop an infection.

Anyone can get sick, but the risk of a severe infection is greatest for people with weakened immune systems, chronic illnesses, or individuals who are undergoing surgical procedures.

This bacteria is a particular problem for the cosmetic industry because it is resistant to parabens, which are preservatives that manufacturers commonly add to products to prevent bacteria and extend shelf-life.

Another problem is that Pluralibacter gergoviae is often multi-drug resistant to antibiotics like penicillin, oxacillin, and macrolides, which increases the risk of life-threatening infections.

Consumers should check the lot code on their Neutrogena Makeup Remover Ultra-Soft Cleansing Towelettes. If you have this product, stop using it and throw it away, or contact Neutrogena for information.

Source: The FDA Recalled These Popular Neutrogena Makeup Wipes Due to a Bacteria Risk