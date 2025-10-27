Bio Ionic has announced a safety recall for about 360,000 Bio Ionic® One-Inch Long Barrel Curling Irons due to a burn hazard.

The curling irons were recalled because the barrel may snap and detach, which poses a potential burn hazard.

There were 6 reports of burn injuries, according to the recall. Bio Ionic said it received 258 reports of the curling iron barrel detaching.

The recalled curling irons were imported by J & D Brush Co., a company based in New York.

They were sold in-store and online at Salon Centric, Ulta, Sephora, Nordstrom, salons and beauty supply stores nationwide, Amazon and Bioionic.com from August 2022 through July 2024 for about $165.

On the recalled curling irons, the prong of the plug has a date code between 0722 and 1223. The rating label on the barrel of the iron shows Model NO: LXT-CL-1.0. They are about 15.8 inches long. The handle has a “BIOIONIC” logo and a label with operating instructions.

Bio Ionic is urging customers to immediately stop using the recalled curling iron, unplug it, and register for a free replacement curling iron.

For more information, visit https://bioionic.com/pages/longbarrelrecall, where you can find a form to start your claim.

Source: J & D Brush Recalls Bio Ionic Hair Curling Irons Due to Burn Hazard

Posted by Daily Hornet

We aim to provide progressive news that covers politics and corporate wrongdoing. We have no corporate interests to serve. No hidden agenda. We’re here to bring you the news you need to know with a grassroots twist.

All Posts

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *