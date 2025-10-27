Bio Ionic has announced a safety recall for about 360,000 Bio Ionic® One-Inch Long Barrel Curling Irons due to a burn hazard.

The curling irons were recalled because the barrel may snap and detach, which poses a potential burn hazard.

There were 6 reports of burn injuries, according to the recall. Bio Ionic said it received 258 reports of the curling iron barrel detaching.

The recalled curling irons were imported by J & D Brush Co., a company based in New York.

They were sold in-store and online at Salon Centric, Ulta, Sephora, Nordstrom, salons and beauty supply stores nationwide, Amazon and Bioionic.com from August 2022 through July 2024 for about $165.

On the recalled curling irons, the prong of the plug has a date code between 0722 and 1223. The rating label on the barrel of the iron shows Model NO: LXT-CL-1.0. They are about 15.8 inches long. The handle has a “BIOIONIC” logo and a label with operating instructions.

Bio Ionic is urging customers to immediately stop using the recalled curling iron, unplug it, and register for a free replacement curling iron.

For more information, visit https://bioionic.com/pages/longbarrelrecall, where you can find a form to start your claim.

Source: J & D Brush Recalls Bio Ionic Hair Curling Irons Due to Burn Hazard