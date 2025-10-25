Sauna360, a company based in Minnesota, has announced a recall for about 1,000 saunas after a person was seriously injured when the bench seat broke.

Sauna360 warned that “the saunas contain a bench that can collapse, posing a fall hazard to consumers.”

Sauna360 said it received 7 reports of the benches breaking, including one person who suffered head and neck injuries.

The recall involves bench seating in Tylö Halmstad and Kiruna Hybrid Sauna Rooms that were sold from July 2024 through December 2024.

To identify the recalled saunas, visit the recall website to check your unit’s model number and serial number.

Sauna360 is urging customers to immediately stop using the recalled saunas and register for a professional installer to retrofit the benches with additional hardware.

Sauna360 will also send customers a new product manual that includes the weight limit.

To register for a repair or get more information, customers can visit the recall website at https://sauna360.com/product-recall or email the company at us_techsupport@sauna360.com.

Source: Sauna360 Recalls Tylö Halmstad and Kiruna Hybrid Saunas Due to Fall Hazard