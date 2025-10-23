Lifepro Fitness has recalled about 78,000 BioRemedy Infrared Sauna Blankets that can get too hot and burn people.

Lifepro said it received 65 reports of the sauna blankets overheating, including 32 reports of burn injuries.

The recall involves Lifepro BioRemedy Infrared Sauna Blankets that were sold between September 2022 and June 2025.

The temperature of the sauna blanket is controlled by a remote-control with a grey faceplate. The blankets came in sizes: Regular (31″ x 71″) and Large (36″ x 76″).

They have model numbers: LP-BRMDYL-BLK, LP-BRMDYL-GRY, LP-BRMDYR-BLK, LP-BRMDYR-GRY, LP-BRMDYR-BLU, LP-BRMDYR-PNK, and LP-BRMDYR-PRPL.

The blankets were sold online only at Lifepro.com and Amazon.com, and Walmart, QVC and Dick’s Sporting Goods from September 2022 through June 2025 for between $179 and $199.

Lifepro Fitness is urging customers to immediately stop using and unplug the recalled sauna blanket. You can visit the recall website at https://lifeprofitness.com/pages/recall for more information.

The recall does NOT involve the current version of the Lifepro BioRemedy Plus Sauna Blanket, which has a remote control with a black faceplate. This new product will be supplied as a replacement for customers who register on the recall website.

Source: Lifepro Fitness Recalls Bioremedy Infrared Sauna Blankets Due to Risk of Burn Injuries