A federal judge in Nebraska has ruled that Tristar Products must face a lawsuit involving a woman who was burned by a pressure cooker.

The lawsuit was filed in October 2022 by Dawn C., a woman from Nebraska who was burned by a Power Quick Pot Pressure Cooker that was manufactured by Tristar Products.

She claims that the safety features failed to lock the lid and she was able to easily twist open the lid while the unit was still pressurized.

The sudden release of built-up pressure caused an explosion, “spewing hot steam and liquid onto her face, chest and arms,” according to her lawsuit. She was hospitalized and diagnosed with “partial-thickness, full-thickness, 2nd-degree and 3rd-degree burns.”

Her lawsuit was filed against Tristar Products and its parent company, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.

The Tristar Power Quick Pot Lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Nebraska — Case Number 4:22-cv-03230.

Source: Tristar Can’t Escape Exploding Pressure Cooker Injury Suit