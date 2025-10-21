Kenz Henz, a company in Santa Fe, Texas, has recalled 12-count cartons of Grade AA Pasture Raised Eggs that may be contaminated with Salmonella.

The recalled eggs were sold in retail stores in Houston, Texas.

No illnesses were reported by Kenz Henz, but people who eat or handle eggs that are contaminated with Salmonella may develop a serious case of food poisoning.

The recalled Kenz Henz® Grade AA Large Eggs are packaged in a 12-count carton marked with UPC code 86949400030.

The side of the cartons are stamped with the following date ranges:

Julian date of 241 (August 30) through 244 (September 2)

Julian date of 246 (September 4) through 247 (Sep 5)

Best by dates of 10/11 through 10/14

Best by dates of 10/16 through 10/17

Kenz Henz announced the recall in connection with a previous recall by Black Sheep Egg Company for more than 6 million eggs.

The FDA said it “does not have information available at this time” to determine if the eggs are the source of an outbreak.

However, an FDA inspection of the Black Sheep Egg Company facility discovered 40 samples that tested positive for Salmonella. There were 7 different strains of Salmonella detected in the facility, including some strains that are known to make people sick.

Kenz Henz is urging consumers who bought 12-count cartons of “Kenz Henz Grade AA Pasture Raised Eggs” to return them to the store where they were purchased for a full refund.

Source: FDA Advises Consumers, Retailers, and Distributors Not to Eat, Sell, or Serve Recalled Black Sheep Egg Company Eggs