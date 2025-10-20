A company in California has issued a nationwide recall for over 91,500 pounds of breakfast burritos and wraps that were served in schools.

M.C.I. Foods, a company based in Santa Fe Springs, recalled ready-to-eat breakfast burritos and wraps with a scrambled egg ingredient that may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

No illnesses were reported, but people who eat food that is contaminated with Listeria may develop a serious infection called listeriosis.

The individually-packaged and bulk-packaged frozen breakfast burritos and wraps were produced from September 17, 2025 through October 14, 2025, according to USDA foods safety officials.

The items were sold to foodservice distributors nationwide, including the USDA National School Lunch and Breakfast programs.

The recalled products include:

El Mas Fino® Egg, Ham, and cheese Breakfast Burrito — Case Weight 12 lbs., Product Code 00607, Lot Code 80903

— Case Weight 12 lbs., Product Code 00607, Lot Code 80903 El Mas Fino® Egg, Sausage, and Cheese Breakfast Burrito — Case Weight 12 lbs., Product Code 00608, Lot Code 80897

— Case Weight 12 lbs., Product Code 00608, Lot Code 80897 Los Cabos® Egg, Cheese, Potato & Cooked Sausage Crumbles (Made with Turkey) Breakfast Wrap — Case Weight 11.25 lbs., Product Code 77869 or 97869; Lot Code 80872, 80876, or 80881

— Case Weight 11.25 lbs., Product Code 77869 or 97869; Lot Code 80872, 80876, or 80881 Los Cabos® Egg, Cheese, Potato & Cooked Sausage Crumbles (Made with Turkey) Breakfast Wrap — Case Weight 16.2 lbs., Product Code 97892, Lot Code 80878

— Case Weight 16.2 lbs., Product Code 97892, Lot Code 80878 Los Cabos® Cheese, Cooked Sausage Crumbles (Made with Turkey), & Egg Breakfast Wrap — Case Weight 13.5 lbs., Product Code 97896; Lot Codes 80892, 80898, or 80931

— Case Weight 13.5 lbs., Product Code 97896; Lot Codes 80892, 80898, or 80931 Midamar® Egg, Cheese & Beef with Sausage Seasoning Breakfast Wrap — Case Weight 11.25 lbs., Product Code MMBK03, Lot Code 80972 or 80977

— Case Weight 11.25 lbs., Product Code MMBK03, Lot Code 80972 or 80977 Click here to see photos of the recalled products (Source: USDA Food Safety Inspection Service)

Food safety officials are concerned that some of these products may still be in refrigerators or freezers at schools and other institutions.

They are urging customers not to serve these products. They should be thrown away. For more information, contact M.C. I. Foods, Inc. at 888-345-5364.

Source: M.C.I. Foods, Inc. Recalls Ready-To-Eat Breakfast Burrito and Wrap Products Due to Possible Listeria Contamination