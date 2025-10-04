Four deaths have been linked to a Listeria outbreak from pre-cooked pasta ingredients that were used in a variety of prepared “heat-and-eat” meal trays, as well as pasta salads and other products.

The first recalls began back in June 2025, when the outbreak strain of Listeria was detected in chicken fettuccine alfredo meals produced by a company called FreshRealm.

The original recall involved Walmart’s Marketside Beef Linguine & Meatballs meal tray. The product was recalled, along with another product sold at Kroger that contained the same pasta ingredient.

Now, the recalls are expanding after the outbreak strain of Listeria was detected in even more pasta products.

The outbreak has sickened at least 20 people in 15 states, including 19 people who were hospitalized and 4 people who died. One pregnant woman who got sick also suffered a fetal death (miscarriage), according to the CDC Outbreak Investigation.

The CDC cautions that the true number of illnesses is likely much higher, and may not be limited to the 15 states where local health departments have reported infections.

The pasta meal recalls include specific sell-by dates of the following products:

Trader Joe’s Cajun Style Blackened Chicken Breast Fettuccine Alfredo, 16 oz.

Marketside Linguine with Beef Meatballs & Marinara Sauce, 12 oz.

Marketside Grilled Chicken Alfredo with Fettuccine, 12.3 oz.

Marketside Grilled Chicken Alfredo with Fettuccine, 32.8 oz.

Home Chef Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo, 12.5 oz.

Scott & Jon’s Shrimp Scampi with Linguini Bowls, 9.6 oz.

Albertsons Store-Made Deli Items Containing Bowtie Pasta

Albertsons Penne Pasta Salad (sold at Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, and Safeway stores in Alaska)

More products could be recalled soon, according to health warnings.

For the most recent recall information, consumers can visit the USDA Food Safety Public Health Alert, or the FDA Outbreak Investigation.

Source: Listeria Outbreak: Pasta Meals From Trader Joe’s, Walmart Tied to 4 Deaths