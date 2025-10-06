Giant Eagle is the latest grocery store to announce a recall for pasta products that may be contaminated with Listeria bacteria.

The recall involves “Smoked Mozzarella Penne Pasta Salad” that was sold in the prepared-foods section of Giant Eagle and Market District stores throughout western Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, and Indiana.

The pasta in the product has been linked to a nationwide recall of pre-cooked pasta ingredients manufactured by Nate’s Fine Foods.

No illnesses were directly linked to the “Smoked Mozzarella Pasta Salad” product, but other prepared pasta meals have been recalled after 20 people were infected with Listeria in 15 states, including 4 people who died and a pregnant woman who suffered a fetal loss.

Giant Eagle recalled the following products, which were sold after September 25, 2025:

Smoked Mozzarella Penne Salad : Weight (varies); Expiration Date 9/30/25 through 10/7/25, UPC 256616000000

: Weight (varies); Expiration Date 9/30/25 through 10/7/25, UPC 256616000000 Smoked Mozzarella Penne Salad – Small : Weight 4 lbs 8 oz; Expiration Date 9/30/25 through 10/3/25; UPC 246511000000

: Weight 4 lbs 8 oz; Expiration Date 9/30/25 through 10/3/25; UPC 246511000000 Smoked Mozzarella Penne Salad – Large: Weight 9 lbs; Expiration Date 9/30/25 through 10/3/25; UPC 246512000000

Giant Eagle is urging customers who bought this product not to eat it. The product can be thrown away and returned with a “qualifying receipt” to your local Giant Eagle or Market District store for a refund.

Source: Giant Eagle Recalls Smoked Mozzarella Pasta Salad Due to Potential Listeria Monocytogenes Contamination Associated with Nationwide Recall from Nate’s Fine Foods