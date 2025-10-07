The USDA has issued a Public Health Alert for certain Hello Fresh Meal Kits that may be contaminated with Listeria.

No illnesses were reported, but the meal kits contain a spinach ingredient that tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes. The spinach was supplied by a company called FreshRealm.

The recall involves the following Hello Fresh Meal Kits:

Hello Fresh Ready Made Meals Cheesy Pulled Pork Pepper Pasta : 10.1-oz. containers with establishment number “Est. 47718” and lot code 49107, or establishment number “Est. 2937” and lot code 48840.

: 10.1-oz. containers with establishment number “Est. 47718” and lot code 49107, or establishment number “Est. 2937” and lot code 48840. Hello Fresh Ready Made Meals Unstuffed Peppers With Ground Turkey: 10-oz. containers with establishment number “P-47718” and lot codes 50069, 50073, or 50698.

Hello Fresh shipped these products directly to customers through their weekly subscription meal-kit service.

Health officials are urging customers to check their refrigerators and freezers for the recalled meal kits. “Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a health care provider.”

According to the USDA:

“Persons in the higher-risk categories who experience flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food should seek medical care and tell the health care provider about eating the contaminated food.”

Infections with Listeria can potentially spread beyond the digestive system and cause severe, life-threatening complications in other parts of the body. Pregnant woman may also suffer complications like miscarriage, stillbirth, or infection in the newborn.

Source: FSIS Issues Public Health Alert For Ready-To-Eat Meals Containing Spinach That May Be Contaminated With Listeria