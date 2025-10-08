Organic frozen spinach products have been recalled by Sno Pac Foods, a Minnesota-based grower of fruits and vegetables.

No illnesses have been reported, but the spinach may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, a bacteria that can survive on frozen foods and cause a serious illness called listeriosis.

Sno Pac recalled 10-oz. bags of frozen organic spinach that were sold nationwide in grocery stores. Sno Pac also recalled 35-pound bulk-size boxes of frozen organic spinach that were sent to distributors.

The recall involves the following items:

Sno Pac Organic Frozen Cut Spinach : Sold in a 10-ounce plastic bag. The package is marked with: Lot code SPM1.190.5 with best by 7/9/27 Lot code SPC1.160.5 with best by 6/9/27 Lot code SPC2.160.5 with best by 6/9/27 Lot codeSPM1.097.5 with best by 4/7/27 Del Mar Bulk Organic Frozen Spinach : Sold in a 35-pound box lot codes 250107A, 250107B, 250107C, 250107D, 2501071, and 2501073, with Expiration Date 1/7/27.



Sno Pac Foods is urging customers to dispose of the recalled products, or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Source: Sno Pac Foods Recalls Del Mar 35 LB Bulk Frozen Spinach and 10 oz Organic Frozen Cut Spinach