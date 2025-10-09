Tempo USA has announced a recall for about 46,660 Ambiano Electric Pressure Cookers that were sold at ALDI due to a risk of burn injuries.

The problem is that the “pressure-cooker lid can be opened before sufficient steam pressure has been released, causing hot contents to escape,” according to the recall.

Opening the lid when a pressure cooker is still pressurized may cause a sudden release of scalding-hot steam and food, which poses a severe burn injury hazard to anyone nearby.

Tempo USA said it received 11 reports of the contents of the pressure cooker being expelled under pressure, including 8 reports of severe burn injuries.

Lawsuits have also been filed by several people who were burned by Ambiano Pressure Cookers. The lawsuits are part of a nationwide litigation involving hundreds of people who were burned by defective pressure cookers.

The recalled Ambiano Pressure Cookers were sold at ALDI stores nationwide between January 2016 and December 2019 for about $40.

The manufacturer is urging customers to immediately stop using the pressure cookers. You can get a full refund by returning it to ALDI, or emailing the manufacturer at serviceusa@tempo.org with photos of your unit’s model number and the unplugged power cord that is cut.

Source: Tempo USA Recalls Ambiano Electric Pressure Cookers Due to Serious Burn Hazard, Multiple Burn Injuries Reported; Sold at ALDI