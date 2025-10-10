Waymeet Ltd. has expanded a recall for ESR HaloLock Power Banks after more reports of the lithium-ion battery inside the power bank catching on fire, exploding, or causing property damage.

The manufacturer said it has now received 20 reports of the HaloLock Power Bank battery catching on fire and exploding, resulting in property damage of about $30,000.

No injuries were reported, but the exploding batteries pose a serious safety hazard.

About 19,500 power banks with model 2G505 have been added to the recall, on top of about 24,000 power banks with models 2G520, 2G505B and 2G512B that were previously recalled in August 2025.

The recalled power banks were sold from September 2022 through July 2025 on Amazon.com (all models), Esrtech.com (all models) and Homedepot.com (models 2G520, 2G505B and 2G512B only).

Visit the recall website at https://www.esrtech.com/pages/recall for more information, including instructions on how to get a full refund.

Source: ESR HaloLock Wireless Power Banks Recall Expanded to Include Additional Model Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Distributed by Waymeet