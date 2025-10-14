HSN has announced a recall for about 48,000 Living Glow Portable Waist Fans that can potentially overheat, catch on fire, or burn people.

The waist fans are powered by a rechargeable lithium-ion battery. According to the recall, the safety hazard is that the “lithium-ion batteries can overheat while charging, posing a fire hazard.”

The recall involves the Living Glow five-in-one portable waist fan (Model Number CP-WFLED01). This multi-use product was advertised to include a fan with 5 speeds, a 3-mode flashlight, and a power bank.

There were 4 reports of the portable wait fan melting or catching on fire, according to the recall. No injuries were reported, but the problem poses a risk of burn injuries.

The portable waist fans were sold at HSN.com and on the HSN television network from May 2025 through July 2025 for between $20 and $25.

The manufacturer, a company based in China, has created a recall website at https://waistfanrecall.info/, where you can find information on how to get a refund by uploading photos of your product.

Source: Living Glow Portable Waist Fans Recalled Due to Fire Hazard; Manufactured by Guangzhou Jiguang Lighting; Sold by HSN