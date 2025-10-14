Sprouts Farmers Market has recalled certain Smoked Mozzarella Pasta Salad products due to a risk of Listeria contamination.

The products were packaged in plastic containers, and sold directly from the deli service counter, or the “Grab & Go” section of the store.

Grab & Go UPC for the product sold is: UPC 2-15786-00000 Product Use by Dates from 10/10/25 – 10/29/25

Service Case: UPC for the product sold is: UPC 2-15587-00000 Product Use by Dates from 10/10/25 – 10/29/25



The product was distributed between August 31, 2025 and October 7, 2025. It was sold at Sprouts grocery stores in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Missouri, North Carolina, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington and Wyoming.

Sprouts Farmers Market is one of several grocery stores that have announced recalls for prepared foods containing pasta ingredients.

The pasta salad was supplied by Fresh Creative Foods, a company that manufactures refrigerated prepared foods for a variety of stores.

Fresh Creative Foods used pasta ingredients that were manufactured by Nate’s Fine Foods, and recalled due to Listeria. This led to a chain-reaction of recalls at grocery stores where the prepared foods were sold.

In recent months, recalls have been announced by Albertsons, Walmart, Trader Joe’s, and other stores that sold prepared pasta products that may be linked to a deadly outbreak of Listeria illnesses.

Health officials are urging the public not to eat these products. People who already ate the recalled products should seek medical attention if they develop a flu-like illness or other symptoms of Listeria.

The symptoms may not appear for up to 10 weeks. Anyone can get seriously ill, but the highest-risk individuals are pregnant women, elderly adults, and people with vulnerable immune systems.

Source: Sprouts Farmers Market is Recalling Smoked Mozzarella Pasta Salad Because of Possible Health Risk