The USDA Food Safety Inspection Service (FSIS) has issued a Public Health Alert for Blue Apron and Marley Spoon meals with riced cauliflower that may be contaminated with Listeria.

No recall was requested because the meals are no longer being sold, but they may still be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers.

The warning involves two types of heat-and-eat meal trays that contain a riced cauliflower ingredient supplied by FreshRealm.

FreshRealm notified the USDA after a sample of the riced cauliflower tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes. No illnesses have been reported.

The health alert involves the following products:

Blue Apron : 13.05-oz. plastic tray packages labeled “DISH by Blue Apron Cheesy Chicken Mac with Vegetables” with lot codes 25240 and 25247. The product bears establishment number “P-3081.”

: 13.05-oz. plastic tray packages labeled “DISH by Blue Apron Cheesy Chicken Mac with Vegetables” with lot codes 25240 and 25247. The product bears establishment number “P-3081.” Marley Spoon: 10.5-oz. packages labeled “BALANCE by Marley Spoon BBQ Sauce Beef Meatballs with Cheesy Cauliflower” with lot code 25255. The product bears establishment number “Est. 47718.”

Listeria monocytogenes is a bacteria that can survive on refrigerated or frozen foods. People who eat food that is contaminated with Listeria may develop a serious illness called listeriosis.

It is most dangerous for pregnant women, elderly adults, and immunocompromised people. According to the USDA:

“Persons in the higher-risk categories who experience flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food should seek medical care and tell the health care provider about eating the contaminated food.”

If you purchased the Blue Apron or Marley Spoon meal kits listed the health alert, do not consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase for a refund.

