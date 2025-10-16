iFIT has announced a recall for about 44,800 NordicTrack Rowing Machines because the screen console can overheat and catch on fire.

There were 8 reported incidents, including 2 fires and 6 reports of smoking or melting screens, and at least $6,000 in property damage.

No injuries were reported as of October 2025, but the problem poses a fire hazard and a risk of burn injuries, smoke inhalation, and more.

The recall involves iFIT NordicTrack Rowing Machines with model numbers NTRW19147.0, NTRW19147.1, NTRW19147.2 or NTRW19147.3. This number is printed on a label on the machine.

The machines are black, gray, and white, with a black console and gray flywheel. “NordicTrack” is printed in black letters on the front legs of the machine. The back legs have “RW900” in white letters.

They were sold nationwide from November 2018 through April 2022 at stores like Best Buy, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Nebraska Furniture, ABT, and online at nordictrack.com and amazon.com for about $1,700.

iFIT is urging customers to immediately stop using and unplug the recalled NordicTrack Rowing Machines.

The company is not offering a refund. Instead, customers should contact iFIT to schedule a free in-home repair by a service technician who will install a replacement screen console.

iFIT has also set up a website for customers to request a service appointment at: https://my.ifit.com/MC/s/new-request. The company also provided a FAQ page, with helpful information.

The recall only involves an older style of NordicTrack Rowing Machines that have a front cooling fan housing with visible vent openings below the console, and a rounder, bulkier flywheel cover.

For more information, visit the NordicTrack Rowing Machine recall website at https://www.nordictrack.com/product-recalls.

Source: iFIT Recalls NordicTrack Rowing Machines Due to Fire Hazard