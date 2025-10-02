The Utah-based outdoor product manufacturer Zyntony has announced a recall for about 2,400 BatPak Power Banks that can ignite or catch on fire, even when not in use.

The battery powers Kogalla trail lights, a product designed as an alternative to headlamps, with bright lights around a waistband that can provide wide-angle lighting for running or hiking.

There were 2 reports of the lithium-ion battery inside the power banks overheating and catching on fire when it was not being used.

One minor burn injury and $3,300 in property damage were also reported, according to a recall notice that was posted by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) on October 2, 2025.

The recall involves the following BatPak Power Banks:

BP125 (sold from June 2024 to January 2025)

BatPak 2F (sold from June 2024 to January 2025)

BatPak 3F (sold from August 2024 to January 2025

The recall certain BatPak rechargeable USB power banks with 6,700 mAh, 13,400 mAh, or 20,100 mAh lithium-ion batteries.

These batteries were sold directly to consumers, or along with Kogalla trail lights on Kogalla.com.

Kogalla is urging customers to “immediately dispose of the recalled power banks in accordance with local and state regulations.”

You can contact Kogalla for instructions on how to receive a free replacement power bank. For more information, visit the recall website at https://rtn.kogalla.com/products/request-batpak-replacement where you can request a replacement power bank.

Source: Zyntony Recalls Kogalla Power Banks Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Sold on Kogalla.com