Fresh-cut cantaloupe chunks and other products containing cantaloupe, such as fruit trays and melon bowls, have been recalled due to a risk of food poisoning with Listeria bacteria.

The recall was announced by Wholesale Produce Supply, a company based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The fresh-cut cantaloupe was sent to distributors in Nebraska, North Dakota, and Wisconsin, who may have further distributed the recalled products to grocery stores in other states.

The recalled products were sold in plastic clamshell containers at grocery stores under the brand-names “Fresh & Finest” and “Harvest Cuts.” The recall involves both cantaloupe-only products, as well as mixed containers that include other fresh-cut fruits or melons.

No illnesses were reported, but a sample of the finished fresh-cut cantaloupe products tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes, a bacteria that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections.

Wholesale Produce Supply is urging customers who bought any of the recalled cantaloupe or mixed fruit products that were sold under the “Harvest Cuts” or “Fresh & Finest” brands to return it for a refund.

Source: Wholesale Produce Supply of Minneapolis, Minnesota is Recalling Fresh Cut/Processed Cantaloupe, Because it has the Potential to be Contaminated With Listeria Monocytogenes