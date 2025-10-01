Fresh-cut cantaloupe chunks and other products containing cantaloupe, such as fruit trays and melon bowls, have been recalled due to a risk of food poisoning with Listeria bacteria.

The recall was announced by Wholesale Produce Supply, a company based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The fresh-cut cantaloupe was sent to distributors in Nebraska, North Dakota, and Wisconsin, who may have further distributed the recalled products to grocery stores in other states.

The recalled products were sold in plastic clamshell containers at grocery stores under the brand-names “Fresh & Finest” and “Harvest Cuts.” The recall involves both cantaloupe-only products, as well as mixed containers that include other fresh-cut fruits or melons.

No illnesses were reported, but a sample of the finished fresh-cut cantaloupe products tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes, a bacteria that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections.

Wholesale Produce Supply is urging customers who bought any of the recalled cantaloupe or mixed fruit products that were sold under the “Harvest Cuts” or “Fresh & Finest” brands to return it for a refund.

Source: Wholesale Produce Supply of Minneapolis, Minnesota is Recalling Fresh Cut/Processed Cantaloupe, Because it has the Potential to be Contaminated With Listeria Monocytogenes

Scales of JusticeEditor’s note: For more information on food poisoning outbreak lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the nationally recognized food poisoning lawyers at Ron Simon & Associates. Ron Simon’s groundbreaking work on behalf of victims in recent national foodborne illness outbreaks has been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX and virtually all other major television networks and print media.

Click Here for a Free Confidential Case Consultation

Posted by Daily Hornet

We aim to provide progressive news that covers politics and corporate wrongdoing. We have no corporate interests to serve. No hidden agenda. We’re here to bring you the news you need to know with a grassroots twist.

All Posts

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *