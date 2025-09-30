On September 18, the manufacturer Wuensche USA, of Chicago, Illinois, announced a recall for about 21,690 Ambiano® Cotton Candy Makers due to fire and burn injury hazards.

The problem is that the heating element can cause the sugar to ignite if the machine is used without the included sugar receptacle.

The company said it received 12 reports of sparking or fires, but no reports of burns or other injuries.

The cotton candy makers were sold exclusively at ALDI retail stores nationwide between August 2024 and September 2024 for $15.

The recall includes all units with Model Number 836098, which can be found on a label on the bottom of the unit, and also on the packaging.

The machines have either a red or teal-colored base, with a clear plastic lid, and a single on/off switch on the front of the unit. Above the switch is the name “Ambiano” or the stylized “A” logo.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled cotton candy makers and get a full refund, either by returning the machine to ALDI or emailing Wuensche USA at service@801service.net.

