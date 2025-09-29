The FDA is warning consumers about a recall for Black Sheep Egg Company eggs that may be contaminated with Salmonella bacteria.

A recent FDA health inspection at Black Sheep Egg Company’s facility in Arkansas discovered that 40 samples tested positive for 7 strains of Salmonella, including some strains known to make people sick.

The FDA did not have enough information to determine if any human illnesses were linked to the eggs.

The recall involves 12-count and 18-count cartons of Black Sheep Egg Company® Free-Range Large Grade A Brown Eggs with Best-By dates of 8/22/2025 through 10/31/2025 on the side of the carton.

These eggs have UPC Codes 860010568507 and 860010568538.

The eggs were sold to other companies in Arkansas and Missouri that may have repackaged them between July 2025 and September 2025.

The recall may expand as these other companies respond with more information, according to the FDA.

The warning included example pictures of the recalled eggs, but the recalls may expand to include additional products.

Consumers should not eat, sell, or serve eggs that were recalled by Black Sheep Egg Company. If you purchased or received any of these products, carefully clean and sanitize any surfaces or containers.

Infections with Salmonella usually cause symptoms within 12 to 72 hours after eating contaminated food. The illness usually lasts for 4 to 7 days, with symptoms like diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps.

Healthy adults can usually recover at home, but hospitalization is sometimes necessary for Salmonella infections — especially for high-risk individuals, severe infections, people who develop serious dehydration, or other life-threatening complications.

Source: FDA Advises Consumers, Retailers, and Distributors Not to Eat, Sell, or Serve Recalled Black Sheep Egg Company Eggs