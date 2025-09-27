About 20,000 Hoovy Cooling Gel Insert Pads for Strollers and Car Seats were recalled at Target after a child suffered burn injuries.

The problem is that the “cooling pads” can get dangerously hot in the sun, or a hot car. This is a burn hazard, especially for babies and young children with delicate skin.

There was one report of a boy who suffered 2nd-degree burn injuries to his back that required medical attention, according to the recall notice.

To identify the recalled cooling gel pads, look for the “hoovy” logo in white on the bottom-right corner of the product. The pads are black and measure approximately 16.5 inches long by 14.25 inches wide.

The box is labeled with the “hoovy” logo and the product name: “Keep-Cool Stroller / Car Seat Insert.” The back of the box has SKU HV-1275 and UPC 850001215008.

The cooling pads were sold from April 2025 through July 2025 at Target stores nationwide, Target.com, and Walmart.com.

The recall was announced by AMTRADING, a company that sells children’s toys and products under the brand-name Hoovy Products. The company is urging parents and caregivers to stop using the recalled cooling gel pads, and visit https://hoovyproducts.com/pages/product-recall to get a full refund.

Source: AMTRADING Recalls Hoovy Cooling Gel Insert Pads for Car Seats and Strollers Due to Burn Hazard