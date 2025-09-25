Sunbeam Products has recalled about 1.2 million Oster® Countertop Toaster Ovens after 95 people were burned by the French doors closing unexpectedly.

The recall only involves countertop toaster ovens that have French doors, with two doors side-by-side that open outward, rather than a single pull-down door. The French doors are spring-loaded and made of glass with metal handles.

The problem is that the doors get very hot during cooking, and when a person opens the oven, the doors may not latch securely and suddenly spring shut, burning the person’s hands or arm. The person might also drop or spill hot food.

As of September 22, there were 95 reports of the oven doors unexpectedly closing and causing burn injuries, according to the recall.

Sunbeam Products described most of these injuries as “minor” 1st-degree burns, but two people suffered 2nd-degree burns that required medical treatment. There were no reports of severe burns or hospitalizations.

The recall involves Oster French-Door Countertop Ovens that were sold from August 2015 through July 2025 with model numbers:

TSSTTVFDXL

TSSTTVFDDG

TSSTTVFDMAF

TSSTTVFDDAF

TSSTTVFDDGDS

TSSTTVFDDAF-033

TSSTTVFDXLPP-033

The model number is printed on a label on the back of the appliance. These models include Convection Ovens, Toaster Ovens, Air Fryer Ovens, and others.

They were sold at Bed Bath & Beyond, Costco, Walmart, other stores nationwide, Amazon.com, and Overstock.com for $140 to $250.

Instead of a refund, Oster is offering a free repair kit with a clip-on device that will help keep the doors securely open during use. To get a repair kit, visit the recall website at https://recall.oster.com/ for more information.

Source: Sunbeam Products Recalls More than One Million Oster French Door Countertop Ovens Due to Burn Hazard