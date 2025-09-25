Sprout Organics has expanded a recall for baby food pouches to include even more products that may be contaminated with elevated levels of lead.

No illnesses were reported, but lead is a toxic heavy metal that can cause lead poisoning and serious long-term health problems in children, according to the recall.

The original recall was announced on September 16 for Sprout Organics® Sweet Potato, Apple & Spinach baby food pouches (Lot Code 4212).

On September 23, an expanded recall was announced for additional lot codes of the same product, including:

Sprout Organics® Sweet Potato, Apple & Spinach (3.5-ounce pouches)

Best By Oct292025, Lot Code 4212

Best By Oct302025, Lot Code 4213

Best By Dec042025, Lot Code 4282

Best By Feb042026, Lot Code 4310

The expiration date and lot codes are printed on the bottom strip on the back of the pouch.

The product was sold at Walgreens and other independent retailers in AZ, CO, FL, ID, IL, IN, IA, MA, ME, MN, MS, MO, MT, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, OH, OR, PA, RI, TX, UT, VT, WI, and WY, and online.

There were no reports of children who were diagnosed with lead poisoning from the products, but exposure to any amount of lead can increase blood-lead levels. Symptoms are more likely from high levels of lead, or chronic low-level exposure.

The symptoms depend on the amount and duration of exposure, and age/body weight of the person, but children are especially vulnerable due to their smaller size and fast-growing bodies. According to the recall:

“If a child is exposed to enough lead for a protracted period of time, this can affect learning and development or cause other long-term health problems.”

Sprout Organics is urging any consumers who have this product to return it to their local store for a full refund.

Source: Sprout Organics Expands Voluntary Recall of Sweet Potato Apple and Spinach to Include Additional Lot Codes