Sunbeam Products and its parent company Newell Brands have reached a settlement with woman who filed a lawsuit after she was scalded by a faulty Crock-Pot Pressure Cooker.

Terms of the settlement were not disclosed publicly, but all parties agreed to dismiss the case within 60 days, according to Law360.

Sunbeam can use settlements to prevent lawsuits from going to trial, which may be a higher priority after a judge in Colorado recently upheld a jury verdict awarding nearly $9 million to a woman who was burned by a Crock-Pot Pressure Cooker.

The settlement was reached in a lawsuit filed by Fallon K., a woman from Michigan who was burned in September 2023 by a Crock-Pot Oval Multi-Function Pressure Cooker (Model CPPCV60-SS).

According to her lawsuit, she was burned when she was able to open the lid while the pressure cooker was still under pressure.

This occurred as a result of the failure of the pressure cooker’s supposed “safety measures,” which were advertised to lock the lid until the unit was completely depressurized and safe to open.

For example, the Owner’s Manual for her Crock-Pot Pressure Cooker claims that it has “a safety feature to keep the Lid from being removed while the Cooker is under pressure,” and also: “Pressure will not build if the Lid is not shut correctly and has not sealed.”

She claimed that the pressure cooker was defective because it failed to prevent the lid from being removed with normal force while the unit remained pressurized, which resulted in her serious burn injuries.

Her Crock-Pot Lawsuit was filed on September 16, 2025 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia (Atlanta Division) — Case 1:25-cv-05281-MHC.

Source: Sunbeam Settles Claims With Scalded Pressure Cooker User

