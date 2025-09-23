At least 5 deaths have been linked to exploding fake airbags from China that were illegally installed in cars in the U.S. by auto repair shops in recent years, according to an investigation by the Wall Street Journal.

Tragically, some of the victims died in minor low-speed crashes when the airbag inflator exploded apart instead of inflating the airbag, ejecting metal or plastic shrapnel into their face, neck, or chest.

Now, safety officials believe a single Chinese auto-parts manufacturer is behind at least 7 exploding airbag incidents since 2023, including at least 5 deaths and 2 others who “suffered life-altering, disfiguring injuries.”

All of these horrific injuries and deaths involved vehicles that were previously involved in a crash, and then repaired by auto shops where mechanics replaced the original airbag with a counterfeit from China.

Many counterfeits were manufactured by DTN Airbag, also known as Jilin Province Detiannuo Safety Technology, according to officials with the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

DTN Airbag manufactures an airbag part called an inflator, which is a metal canisters that contains volatile explosive chemicals. The chemicals are supposed to burn and produce gas that rapidly fills up the airbag to prevent the driver from slamming into the steering wheel or interior of the vehicle. Instead, faulty inflators are exploding apart their metal canister when the airbag deploys, ejecting deadly shrapnel.

DTN Airbag’s website claims that it does not do business in the U.S. and its products are not allowed to be sold in the U.S. marketplace.

Yet somehow, an unknown number of potentially deadly DTN Airbags have been imported to the U.S. and installed in vehicles. Investigators believe many of these dangerous airbag inflators have flooded the U.S. through eBay and other websites online.

The problem is that authentic airbag modules cost $1,000 or more, but counterfeits can sell for as little as $100, which makes them a lucrative and tempting alternative for auto repair shops looking to make a quick buck.

Not surprisingly, airbags are one of the most commonly counterfeited auto parts, according to Bob Stewart, president of the Automotive Anti-Counterfeiting Council.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy called out the auto repair industry for putting innocent drivers and passengers at risk. He said:

“My message to the auto repair industry is clear: whoever is bringing this faulty Chinese equipment into the country and installing them is putting American families in danger and committing a serious crime.”

Last year, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) issued a Consumer Alert, warning used car owners and buyers to beware of fake airbags.

NHTSA advises consumers to:

Obtain a vehicle history report before purchasing a used vehicle or if they have already purchased a used vehicle and do not know its history.

If the vehicle has been in a reported crash where the air bag deployed, they should visit a reputable independent mechanic or dealership for an air bag inspection to ensure the parts are genuine.

Do business with reputable independent mechanics and manufacturer dealerships. When considering a purchase from a private seller, obtain a vehicle history report and have the vehicle inspected by a trusted mechanic.

Ask about the replacement parts when having a vehicle serviced, including the brand and sourcing of the parts.

Buy with caution when looking at automotive parts online from overseas retailers or sold at prices well below competitors. Remember, if it’s too good to be true, it likely is — and it could be deadly

Source: Warning Issued on Fake Air-Bag Parts That Can Explode and Kill in a Crash