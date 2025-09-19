Anker Innovations has announced a recall for about 481,000 power banks because the lithium-ion battery inside the charger can overheat and explode.

The problem poses “fire and burn hazards to consumers,” Anker warned. There were 4 reports of people who suffered minor burns.

Anker also received 33 reports of fires and explosions, which resulted in “substantial property damage,” according to the recall.

The recall involves Anker Power Banks with model numbers A1647, A1652, A1257, A1681 and A1689. These power banks may be used as portable electronic charging devices for phones, laptops, and tablets.

The following power banks may be affected by the recall:

Anker Power Bank (20,000mAh, 22.5W, Built-In USB-C Cable) — Model A1647

Anker MagGo Power Bank (10,000mAh, 7.5W) — Model A1652

Anker Power Bank (10K, 22.5W) — Model A1257

Anker Zolo Power Bank (20K, 30W, Built-In USB-C and Lightning Cable) — Model A1681

Anker Zolo Power Bank (20K, 30W, Built-In USB-C Cable) — Model A1689

The power banks were sold at Best Buy, Target, other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, AliExpress.com, ebay.com, Walmart.com and on Tiktok from August 2023 through June 2025.

Customers should immediately stop using the recalled power banks and visit the recall website at https://www.anker.com/rc2506 to verify the model number and serial number on the back of your power bank.

If your power bank is affected by the recall, you can also register for a full refund or a gift card that is redeemable online.

