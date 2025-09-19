The under-$5 discount retailer Five Below has recalled about 66,000 tabletop fire pits due to a risk of severe burn injuries from flame-jetting and flash fires.

No injuries were reported, but Five Below received one report of “flames escaping from a tabletop fire pit,” according to the recall.

Five Below warned about many safety hazards, including:

“Alcohol fuel can splash or leak out of the fire pit reservoir during use and/or ignition, causing a flash fire that can spread and create larger hotter flames that can escape the unit, presenting risk of serious burn injury from flame jetting and fire hazards.”

The recall involves tabletop fire pits, which are decorative cement pots designed to burn liquid isopropyl alcohol (also called rubbing alcohol).

Five Below recalled two models, one with a smooth black base and one with a beveled gray base. Both include a stainless-steel fuel cup, with a lid and cover. They were sold from April 2024 to August 2025.

For more information on how to get a refund, visit the recall website at https://www.fivebelow.com/info/five-below-recalls-tabletop-fire-pit.

Last year, safety officials warned people to stop using all liquid alcohol-burning tabletop fire pits after reports of 2 deaths and at least 60 burn injuries, calling this entire class of products “extremely dangerous” due to uncontrollable flash fires and flame-jetting hazards.

The warnings include graphic videos demonstrating flame-jetting, which is a “sudden and possibly violent flash fire that can occur when pouring flammable liquids from a container over an exposed flame,” according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

Source: Five Below Recalls Tabletop Fire Pits Due to Risk of Serious Burn Injury from Flame Jetting and Fire Hazards