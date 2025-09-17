Sprout Organics has announced a recall for certain baby food pouches that were sold at Walgreens due to elevated levels of lead.

The recall involves 3.5-oz. pouches of Sprout Organics® Sweet Potato, Apple & Spinach with Lot Code: 4212 and Expiration Date: 10/29/2025. This information is printed on the back of the pouch.

The recalled baby food pouches were sold in Walgreens and some independent stores in the U.S. South region, with most sales occurring between September and December 2024, according to the company.

Sprout Organics said no illnesses were reported. Instead, the recall was initiated after routine sampling discovered elevated levels of lead.

Lead is a toxic heavy metal that is particularly dangerous for children due their smaller size and fast-growing bodies.

According to the FDA, even low-level exposure to lead may increase blood lead levels. The symptoms of lead poisoning depend on the amount and duration of exposure, but complications are more likely with long-term exposure to lead, or short-term exposure to high levels.

The recall specifically warns about developmental risks for children who are exposed to lead:

“If a child is exposed to enough lead for a protracted period of time, this can affect learning and development or cause other long-term health problems.”

Sprout Organics is urging any customers who bought the product to return it to their local store for a full refund. The company has also created a Heavy Metals FAQ page to help answer questions customers may have about how their products are tested.

Source: Sprout Organics Voluntarily Recalls One Lot of Sweet Potato Apple and Spinach Due to Possible Health Risk