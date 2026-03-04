Walmart’s Great Value brand cottage cheese has been recalled in 24 states after the manufacturer discovered that some batches may not have been fully pasteurized. No illnesses were reported, but the problem poses a health risk.

The recall was announced in February 2026 by Saputo Cheese USA, which produces the Great Value® brand of cottage cheese that is sold exclusively at Walmart.

The problem was discovered during pasteurizer troubleshooting exercises that Saputo Cheese USA conducted alongside the California Department of Food and Agriculture.

During the testing process, pasteurization equipment malfunctioned during production of certain dairy ingredients. A recall has been issued for cottage cheese products that were produced with those ingredients.

What Cottage Cheese Products Were Recalled?

The recall covers five Great Value® cottage cheese products that were distributed to Walmart stores between February 17 and February 20, 2026. They were sold in white plastic tubs with white lids, and the “Best If Used By” date appears on the side of the lid. Recalled items include:

Great Value® Fat Free Cottage Cheese

Great Value® Lowfat (2%) Cottage Cheese

Great Value® Regular (4% milkfat) small curd cottage cheese

Sold in 16 oz., 24 oz., and 3 lb. sizes

“Best If Used By” dates of April 1, 2, or 3, 2026.

The affected UPC codes are: 078742373393, 078742116730, 078742372358, 078742372365, and 078742147970.

Sold at Walmart stores in 24 states, including Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, New Mexico, Nevada, Oregon, Texas, Tennessee, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.

Why Does Pasteurization Matter?

Pasteurization is the heating process that kills harmful bacteria in dairy products. When the process fails or is incomplete, dairy products can be contaminated with dangerous pathogens including Listeria monocytogenes, Salmonella, E. coli O157:H7, and Campylobacter.

What Should You Do?

If you bought Great Value cottage cheese at Walmart during the recall window, do not eat it. Consumers can return any recalled product to any Walmart store for a full refund, no receipt required. If you experience any health issues that may be related to this recall, seek medical attention immediately.

Source: Saputo USA Recalls Great Value Cottage Cheese Because of Possible Health Risk