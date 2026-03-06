PQL, Inc. has announced a recall for nearly 200,000 High Bay Linear LED light fixtures that can catch on fire. One fire was reported. The fixtures, commonly used in warehouses, garages, and commercial buildings, are being pulled from use due to the serious safety risks.

The problem lies with the retaining pins inside each unit. According to the CPSC recall notice, those pins can degrade over time, allowing the LED board to shift loose inside the fixture. Once loose, the board can potentially catch on fire.

The recall involves high bay LED light fixtures. These fixtures are rectangular, white metal units sold in either 2-foot-wide or 4-foot-wide configurations.

They were sold at stores nationwide from January 2016 through June 2025 at stores including LED Indy, Universal Lighting of America, Inc., Independent Lighting, as well as online. Prices ranged from $50 to $350.

Dozens of model numbers are included in the recall across both size configurations. The model number can be found on the back of each fixture. Affected 2-foot-wide models include:

55202

55203

55208

55209

55209-WC

55213

55214

55222

55223

55225

55226

55227

55228

And many others in the 55000 range.

Affected 4-foot-wide models include 55213, 55214, 55215, 55230, 55231, 55232, 55364, 55365, and additional models through 55722. The full model list is available on the CPSC recall page.

PQL is urging customers to stop using the light fixtures immediately. To fix the problem, PQL is offering free replacement retaining pins. You can register for the repair by registering online at pqlighting.com/product-recall-notice. You can also email the company at safety@pqlighting.com, or call toll-free at 805-416-5251, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT.

People who suffered property damage or injuries related to this defect may have legal options. An attorney can help evaluate whether a claim is appropriate based on your specific circumstances.