In an outbreak update provided by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on July 9, a total of 509 laboratory-confirmed cases of Cyclospora illnesses were reported in 8 states in the Midwest.

Between May 11 and July 8, 2020, the number of cases reported by state includes Illinois (151), Iowa (160), Kansas (5), Minnesota (63), Missouri (46) Nebraska (48), North Dakota (6), and Wisconsin (30).

In Canada, another 37 illnesses were reported by Health Canada in Ontario (26), Quebec (10) and Newfoundland and Labrador (1).

At least 33 people in the U.S. have been hospitalized. The bagged salad mixes eaten by sick people were purchased from ALDI, Hy-Vee, Jewel-Osco, and Walmart stores in the Midwest, according to the CDC.

Fresh Express recalled around 100 different salad products under several brand-names, including Fresh Express®, Walmart Marketside®, Jewel-Osco Signature Farms®, ALDI Little Salad Bar®, and store-brand Giant Eagle and Hy-Vee bagged salads.

The recall includes products marked with the letter “Z” at the beginning of the Product Code, followed by the number “178” or lower.

Cyclospora is a parasite that spreads in feces and causes a gastrointestinal illness in people who eat contaminated food or water.

The primary symptom of a Cyclospora infection is diarrhea, with frequent bouts of watery bowel movements. The diarrhea can persist for months without proper treatment, seeming to come and go.

Other common symptoms include a loss of appetite, weight loss, stomach cramps or pain, bloating, increased gas, nausea, and fatigue.

