Reddit Share Email 1 Shares

Lidl recalled Silvercrest Bread Makers because the lid can become energized, posing an electric shock hazard.

The company reported one incident of the bread maker becoming energized. No injuries were reported.

The recalled units have IAN 319996, IAN 304926, or IAN 295433 on a sticker on the bottom of each machine and on the product packaging.

They were sold from March 2018 through May 2020 for $24-$70.

The recalled bread makers were sold at Lidl stores in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Maryland, Georgia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York and online at www.lidl.com.

Consumers should immediately unplug and stop using the bread maker and return it to their nearest Lidl store for a full refund.

Source: Lidl US Recalls Silvercrest Bread Makers Due to Electric Shock Hazard